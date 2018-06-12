Cypriot carrier Cobalt Air, has reached an interline agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways.

Cobalt said the deal will help the Larnaca-based carrier to widen its passenger reach while encouraging more tourism from the Middle East and further east to Cyprus.

The agreement opens Cyprus to more than 100 routes eastward from Etihad’s home hub at Abu Dhabi. Cyprus-originating passengers can book onward services via Abu Dhabi to Sydney, for example, checking in their luggage at Larnaca Airport through to the final destination, but with two boarding cards.

The Cyprus airline said the agreement will give it a stronger presence in the Middle East, while renewing Etihad’s connection to Cyprus, a route it stopped flying in 2014. Cobalt started flying to Abu Dhabi from Larnaca at the end of February 2018 with an Airbus A320.

Cobalt’s flights to Abu Dhabi will feature the airline’s new business-class cabin, together with its recently installed IFE system. The airline operates four Airbus A320s and two A319s.

“Cobalt is less than two years old and to be adopted as an interline partner by Etihad Airways … is major recognition for us,” Cobalt CCO Paul Simmons said.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com