French leisure carrier Corsair will cease flying its route between Paris Orly and Senegal’s capital of Dakar after the Senegalese authorities announced they wished to reserve the route for the African nation’s new national carrier.

Corsair, part of the TUI Airlines group, will carry out its last service to Dakar on Jan. 31, 2019. It currently operates a daily service to the African destination.

Corsair has operated the route since 2012 and normally uses an Airbus A330-300 on the sector.

The change has been made by the Senegalese aviation regulator, ANACIM.

The airline said it had taken note of the decision of the Senegalese authorities and regretted having to suspend its presence on the route.

It added that ANACIM had taken the decision as the new Air Senegal wishes to operate the route as of Feb.1, 2019. It has ordered two A330neos for its long-haul services, while using ATR 72-600s for regional routes.

