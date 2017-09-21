German leisure carrier Condor and Lufthansa Group LCC Eurowings will launch flights to the Caribbean from Dusseldorf from Sept. 25, following the closure of airberlin’s long-haul routes to these regions.

Condor will wet lease one Airbus A330-200 on flights from Dusseldorf to Punta Cana and La Romana (Dominican Republic), Cancun (Mexico), Montego Bay (Jamaica) and Barbados, from November.

“We have spent a lot of effort to find a quick solution to keep air traffic ongoing for holiday-makers [to the Caribbean] and we quickly came to the conclusion that this measure is an important step to secure leisure business with the Caribbean,” CEO Ralf Teckentrup said in a statement.

Eurowings will launch 4X-weekly services from Dusseldorf to Punta Cana from Nov. 8; a weekly service to Varadero (Cuba) starting Dec. 16; weekly service to Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic) from Dec. 14; and 2X-weekly service to Cancun beginning Dec.18.

“Dusseldorf needs an attractive, cost-effective long-haul airline. We are ready to take this role,” CCO Oliver Wagner said.

Eurowings will take delivery of its seventh Airbus A330-200 next year. The A330 fleet, which is wet leased from the Lufthansa/Turkish Airlines joint venture SunExpress, operates on the Eurowings long-haul network.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at