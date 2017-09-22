In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria’s devastating hit on Puerto Rico, most airlines are continuing to cancel flights into San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU).

New York-based JetBlue Airways and Dallas/Ft. Worth-based American Airlines have preemptively cancelled flights for Saturday Sept. 23, but American Airlines flights on Sunday Sept. 24 are still on the books as on-time.

Delta Air Lines is planning to restart operations to San Juan, Saturday Sept. 23 with flights to/from Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and New York JFK International Airport, the Atlanta-based carrier said.

Delta flights to three Dominican Republic locations—Punta Cana (PUJ), Santo Domingo (SDQ) and Santiago (STI)—resumed Sept. 21 and the airline is evaluating a Sept. 22 restart of service to Turks and Caicos and the US Virgin Islands. Delta said it was still evaluating operations at St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM), which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Irma two weeks ago.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines did not operate into SJU on Sept. 22, and has canceled most of its flights to the heavily damaged island on Sept. 23. However, the airline does have a flight from Orlando (MCO) to SJU scheduled to fly at 9:05 a.m. EST Sept. 23.

Fort Lauderdale-based ultra-LCC Spirit Airlines said operations at San Juan SJU will be limited though the weekend; but the airline has returned to regular operations at Santo Domingo SDQ. Spirit said St. Martin SXM is only operating relief flights at present, with operations otherwise suspended until further notice.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com