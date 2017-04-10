Ireland-based regional carrier CityJet will station crew in the Estonian capital of Tallinn for the first time and provide additional capacity for the regional arm of Dutch flag carrier KLM.

CityJet, which is shifting its operations increasingly from scheduled services under its own name to providing flights for others, announced in February 2017, in so-called “white label” services for SAS Scandinavian Airlines. The flights are operated using Bombardier CRJ900 regional jets on thinner SAS routes.The Irish carrier has 12 CRJ900s and 10 more on order.

In a response to ATW inquiries, the airline said, “CityJet can confirm it is recruiting for crew to be based in Tallinn, Estonia. With a number of our aircraft overnighting at Tallinn, it makes sense for CityJet to base crew locally to improve efficiency.”

Meanwhile, CityJet and KLM Cityhopper have announced a new wet-lease arrangement on routes between the UK and the Netherlands. This increases the scope of an existing codeshare agreement between the two companies.

From May 15, KLM Cityhopper will wet-lease two Avro RJ85 regional jets from CityJet to operate four additional Amsterdam Schiphol-London City Airport services each weekday, bringing KLM’s weekday frequency to eight. Four will be operated by KLM Cityhopper on Embraer 190s.

CityJet will also operate several existing flights to Birmingham, Hamburg, Bordeaux and Belfast on behalf of KLM.

Under the new agreement, CityJet will also place its code on KLM-operated services connecting Amsterdam to London City, Manchester and Newcastle.

“As we continue our strategy of refocusing CityJet into an airline with a strong mix of scheduled services and wet-lease operations on behalf of other airlines, this new agreement sees further growth in our portfolio of wet-lease customers in parallel with using our extensive experience of operations into London City Airport,” CityJet CCO Cathal O’Connell said.

CityJet retains services under its own name at London City to Dublin, Antwerp, Florence, Avignon and Toulon.

“KLM has been a long-term partner of CityJet in its operations from the Netherlands to London City Airport,” KLM Cityhopper MD Boet Kreiken, added.

“With the new wet-lease agreement, we will be able to increase our frequency into London City Airport, offering greater choice for our customers.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com