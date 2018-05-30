China Southern Airlines will use Boeing 737-8s to operate a revived service between Urumqi in northwestern China and St Petersburg, Russia, replacing 757s.

The Guangzhou-based carrier earlier said it would use 787-8s on the 4,730-km (2,580-mi.) route. Operated with 737s, the scheduled duration of the service is 6 hr. 10 min.

China Southern retired its last 757 in March.

The airline began flying between Urumqi and St. Petersburg in 2015. It opened a connection between Urumqi and Tbilisi, Georgia in the same year. The St. Petersburg flights were suspended last year, however.

They will resume on June 2, China Southern said, adding that the timing suits demand for travel for the soccer World Cup. The competition will be held in several Russian cities, including St. Petersburg, in June and July.

China Southern has allocated two of its 10 787-8s to its Urumqi branch company and plans to transfer two more there this year. Meanwhile, the carrier is introducing 787-9s into service.

Urumqi, 2,440 km west of Beijing, is a gateway airport for Central Asia and Russia.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com

Research by Ryan Wang