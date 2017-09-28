China Southern Airlines has established a branch company in Sichuan an effort to enhance its position in the fast-growing West China market.

“With the establishment of our Sichuan Branch company, we will launch Air Express of Beijing-Chengdu, Guangzhou-Chengdu and Shenzhen-Chengdu [services] and add more domestic routes from Chengdu, including services to Lhasa. In addition, we [plan to] open international routes starting from Chengdu at a proper time,” China Southern Sichuan Branch Co. general manager He Xiaojing said.

As early as 1995, the Guangzhou-based carrier set up a sales office in Chengdu, the Sichuan province capital, and opened four routes from Chengdu to Guangzhou, Zhengzhou, Shenzhen and Wuhan. As of August 2017, China Southern operated 29 domestic routes from Chengdu.

Seven other Chinese carriers—comprising Air China, China Eastern, Chengdu Airlines, Tibet Air, Lucky Air, Shenzhen Airlines and Sichuan Airlines—have also opened branch companies in Sichuan.

Air China and Lhasa-based Tibet Air take up a 32% share of the Chengdu market in terms of capacity allocation, followed by Sichuan Airlines and China Eastern that have a 19% and 13% share, respectively. China Southern has a 9% share of the Chengdu market.

As the fourth biggest airport in terms of passenger throughput, Chengdu Airport has experienced rapid growth in recent years. The airport’s passenger throughput increased 8.7% to 33 million for the first eight months of this year and it is predicted the figure will reach more than 50 million in the full-year 2017. The airport’s aircraft movements rose 5.9% to 222,400.