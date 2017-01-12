China Southern Airlines’ parent China Southern Group transported 115 million passengers in 2016, up 4.8% over 2015.

The Group reported a 3.2% increase in operating revenue to CNY115.8 billion (16.7 billion) and a “record high profit,” although the company did not disclose figures.

Industry analysts credited low fuel prices and continuous market demand growth as main reasons for the improvement, despite airfare declines on international routes resulting from fierce competition and fast capacity growth.

Last year, China Southern accelerated its international expansion pace, opening new routes including Guangzhou-Toronto, Guangzhou-Adelaide, Shenzhen-Sydney, and Shenzhen-Wuhan-Dubai. The Guangzhou-based carrier also added 13 routes to Asian and African countries as part of China’s national “One Belt, One Road” initiative, with 940 weekly roundtrip flights, up 8.9% over 2015.

This year, China Southern is expected to embrace a more international focus, boosting capacity 32%. According to China Southern Group GM Tan Wangeng, the carrier will open Guangzhou-Vancouver-Mexico and Guangzhou-Keynes services as well as increase frequencies to Southeast Asia.

Separately, the Group reportedly will introduce an IT company as a strategic investor and shareholder, or set up subsidiaries, although the company does not have a specific plan.