China Southern Airlines is opening new international routes to keep pace with increasing demand for Chinese outbound travel.

The Guangzhou-based carrier will begin 3X-weekly Guangzhou-Pulau Langkawi (Malaysia) Airbus A320 service June 21. It will also launch 3X-weekly Guangzhou-Colombo (Sri Lanka)-Male (Maldives) A330-300 services Sept. 26.

In addition, China Southern has applied to the Civil Aviation Administration of China to open 5X-weekly Guangzhou-Islamabad (Pakistan) service in September.

The airline will also boost flight frequencies on its North America routes by increasing Guangzhou-San Francisco service to 6X-weekly; adding 5X-weekly Guangzhou-Toronto flights and increasing Guangzhou-New York service to 2X-weekly.

Separately, China Southern and its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines have announced they will strengthen their cooperation with SkyTeam member carrier Air France-KLM on Sino-Europe routes by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for joint venture cooperation last month. According to the MOU, the four carriers will partner on Sino-Europe routes.

This new agreement builds on a previous codeshare arrangement between the airlines on routes to Amsterdam and Paris from Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen.

China Southern operates 51 weekly flights to six North American destinations, 57 weekly flights to seven Oceania destinations, 41 weekly flights to six European cities, 273 weekly flights to 18 Southeast Asian destinations, and 37 weekly flights to five South Asian destinations.