China’s Tengchong Tuofeng Airport opened its second terminal Sept. 9, as part of an expansion program that began in March 2015.

The three-year Terminal 2 project added five new aerobridges and four new Class C aircraft stands, increasing the total stands in the airport to 12. Other improvements include the installation of runway centerline lights, approach lights, and an exit slipway and parallel taxiway on the southern end of the runway.

Tengchong Airport is situated in the Yunnan province, about 700km (435 mi.) west of provincial capital Kunming, and in recent years has seen significant increase in passenger numbers passing through its gates. The airport surpassed its 500,000 passengers mark in 2011 and almost doubled to 997,300 passengers in 2017. It has also handled more than 730,000 so far this year and is expected to hit the 1 million mark by the end of 2018.

The Tengchong Airport Terminal operator, Yunnan Airport Group, said the new facilities will enable the airport to handle 2.3 million passengers, cargo of around 3,100 tonnes and 20,246 aircraft movements annually.

The airport is serviced by China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Lucky Air, Shenzhen Airlines, Chongqing Airlines and Kunming Airlines

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com