Low-cost carrier Lucky Air, a Kunming-based subsidiary of HNA Group, announced it will launch Kunming-Moscow services from June 12.

The carrier plans to operate the Airbus A330-300 on the route, which will be 2X weekly in June and increase to 3X weekly in July.

Lucky has also applied to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to begin 1X weekly Chengdu-Irkutsk, Russia, service from July using the Boeing737-800.

Lucky operates 45 aircraft on 113 routes, comprising 99 domestic routes and 14 international routes to neighboring Asian cities. It is the second biggest Kunming-based carrier in Yunnan province after China Eastern Yunnan, with a 14% market share in Kunming and 17% market share in Lijiang. Lucky also has plans to launch another low cost carrier based in Chengdu.