HNA Group’s Kunming-based subsidiary Lucky Air launched Kunming-Moscow Airbus A330-300 services June 12, becoming the first Chinese low-cost carrier (LCC) to open a long-haul intercontinental route.

This new 2X-weekly service is expected to increase to 3X-weekly in July.

Lucky Air president Ding Yongzheng called the new intercontinental service an initial success. He was optimistic about the outlook for developing LCCs and long-haul LCC operations in China.

Industry analysts said Lucky Air can take advantage of its membership in U-Fly Alliance, which is the first global LCC alliance to seek international cooperation, optimize an international route network and accelerate the internationalization process.

Lucky Air operates 45 aircraft on 99 routes, comprising 86 domestic routes and 13 international (regional) routes to neighboring Asian cities. It is the second biggest Kunming-based carrier in Yunnan province after China Eastern Yunnan, with a 14% market share in Kunming and 17% market share in Lijiang.

Lucky Air also has plans to launch another low-cost carrier based in Chengdu.