Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in final talks to buy Frankfurt-Hahn Airport in western Germany.

According to the airport’s federal state owners Rhineland Palatinate, HNA Group teamed up with German company ADC for the bid. Three bids had been received in the latest sale process and, after auditors reviewed the offers, decided to enter into final-stage negotiations with ADC and HNA.

Rhineland Palatinate said on its website that an intensive coordination with the European Commission is also necessary to meet competition requirements.

It is Rhineland-Palatinate’s second attempt to sell the loss-making Hahn airport. In 2016, a deal with Chinese aviation and logistics group Shanghai Yiqian Trading Co. collapsed after the bidder failed to make any payments after agreeing to a purchase price of €13 million ($14 million).

Rhineland Palatinate owns an 82.5% stake in the former military base, with the rest owned by the neighboring state of Hesse.

Hahn Airport is a 24-hour operating facility, but made a loss of €17 million in 2015, the German daily Handelsblatt reported. The airport opened for civil operations in 1993.

The airport is used mainly by freight and low-cost carriers, with Ireland’s Ryanair and Hungary’s Wizz Air its two largest operators. In 2015, the airport handled 2.7 million passengers, slightly up on 2014’s figure of 2.4 million, but substantially down on its high-water mark of 4 million in 2007.

The planned HNA airport deal is the latest in a series of overseas acquisitions that Chinese companies have undertaken in recent months.

In October 2016, HNA Group acquired MRO provider SR Technics.

Chinese buyers have spent substantial sums over the past few years buying up major pieces of Western aviation infrastructure, including airlines, airports and support services.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at