Hainan Airlines will cut international capacity to the US and Europe in the fall and winter seasons because of low load factors.

The Haikou-based carrier said it would reduce frequencies on the following routes:

Beijing-Chicago from 4X-weekly to 3X-weekly;

Beijing-San Jose from 5X-weekly to 3X-weekly;

Beijing-Seattle from daily to 5X-weekly;

Shanghai (Pudong)-Seattle from 4X-weekly to 3X-weekly; and

Beijing-Manchester from 4X-weekly to 3X-weekly.

According to a filing released by Shanghai Stock Exchange last month, Hainan’s load factor on international routes dropped 5.9 points to 75.3% in the first half of this year.

Industry analysts said Hainan’s load factor decline on international routes to Europe and the US from Beijing and Shanghai is mainly because the carrier has opened many international routes from Chinese secondary cities as a result of generous subsidies distributed by local governments. This has exerted bigger competitive pressure on the carrier’s international routes from Beijing and Shanghai.

Hainan operates the most city pairs on Sino-US routes and is scheduled to open two new routes from Chinese secondary cities in October—Chongqing-New York and Chengdu-New York.