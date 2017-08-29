Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport began operations from a newly built third terminal and third runway Aug. 29.

The 530,000 sq m terminal, which began construction in August 2012, can handle an annual capacity of 45 million passengers, 1.1 million tonnes of cargo and 373,000 aircraft movements. It has also added 94 aircraft parking stands.

Chongqing Airport’s first two terminals have a total area of 200,000 sq m and can handle 30 million passengers annually. Last year, the airport transported 36 million passengers.

Four domestic carriers—Sichuan Airlines, West Air, China Express Airlines and Spring Airlines—will stay in Terminal 2 while the other carriers will move to the new Terminal 3.

Chongqing Airport said the new third terminal is equipped with advanced technology including RFID in baggage handling.

As the third runway goes into formal operation, the airport has become the first Chinese airport with three runways in West China and the fourth Chinese airport with three runways after Beijing Capital, Shanghai Pudong and Guangzhou Baiyun airports.

Chongqing operates 258 routes—199 domestic and 59 international routes—to 158 destinations.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Chongqing Transport Commission deputy director Wang Qinlin said Chongqing Airport is targeted to build an international hub—which will increase its routes to 350, including 100 international routes—by 2020.