Chinese narrowbody and regional jet operator Chengdu Airlines has applied for permission to fly internationally, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The carrier, currently limited to mainland China, proposes that it be allowed to fly to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan and to countries adjacent to China, said the CAAC, which counts Taiwan as a Chinese province.

Chengdu Airlines is a subsidiary of the Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC). Based in the southwestern city after which it is named, the carrier has five COMAC ARJ21-700 regional jets, five Airbus A319s and 29 A320s, according to the Aviation Week Intelligence Network database. A further 28 ARJ21-700s are on order.

The airline is helping COMAC sort out bugs in the ARJ21 before the type is supplied to other operators.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com

Research by Ryan Wang