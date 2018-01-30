China Eastern Airlines (CEA) and XiamenAir canceled 176 proposed additional cross strait flights for the month-long Spring Festival following the Taiwan aviation authority’s (CAA) rejection once again.

Last week the two carriers called on CAA to reconsider approving 176 additional cross-strait flights for the upcoming Spring Festival Feb. 2-March 2 after the Taiwan regulator rejected the application for the additional flights, citing safety concerns over the two carriers using the M503 northbound flight route.

China Eastern had applied for an increase of 106 cross-strait flights, estimated to transport about 40,000 passengers, and XiamenAir had applied for an additional 70 cross-strait flights, to carry 20,000 passengers.

The Shanghai-based carrier and the Xiamen-based carrier expressed “strong dissatisfactions and condemnations” towards CAA’s continuous rejections of their additional flights for the Spring Festival in a written statement and reiterated that there were no safety problems of using M503—a route previously reserved for southbound planes only—in a bid to alleviate airspace congestion in southeastern China.

China Air Transport Association also denied safety issues regarding M503 flight routes and condemned the Taiwan aviation regulator’s rejections.

CEA has operated more than 70,000 cross strait flights and transported more than 10 million passengers over the past ten years, making CEA one of the biggest carriers to operate cross straight flights. XiamenAir transported nearly 4 million passengers during the same period.