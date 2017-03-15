China Eastern Airlines plans to open a service between Houston and Shanghai this year, while also adding two European services. The Houston operation will be the second direct link between the Texan city and China. Air China runs a Beijing-Houston service that, industry sources say, is performing well. The Shanghai-based carrier will begin flying between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Houston’s George Bush International Airport in June or July, company sources said. ...
