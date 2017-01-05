Taipei-based China Airlines Group will shift part of the capacity of low-cost carrier (LCC) Tigerair Taiwan to charter operations after taking full control of the budget airline this quarter, aiming at improving capacity utilization. The Taiwanese group also plans to integrate Tigerair Taiwan into its operations and sales organization. Contrary to LCCs’ usual emphasis on direct internet sales, the group will work more closely with travel agents in selling Tigerair Taiwan tickets. A ...