Tigerair Taiwan A320
Taipei-based China Airlines Group will shift part of the capacity of low-cost carrier (LCC) Tigerair Taiwan to charter operations after taking full control of the budget airline this quarter, aiming at improving capacity utilization. The Taiwanese group also plans to integrate Tigerair Taiwan into its operations and sales organization. Contrary to LCCs’ usual emphasis on direct internet sales, the group will work more closely with travel agents in selling Tigerair Taiwan tickets. A ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"China Airlines to shift Tigerair Taiwan capacity to charter operations" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.