SAS Scandinavian Airlines is on track to launch two bases in London and southern Spain, with a total of nine aircraft, which are expected to operate at a 30% lower cost compared to SAS mainline operations. Speaking with ATW on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Cancun, CEO Rickard Gustafson said the plan to operate out of London this year is on a tight schedule. “I admit that, but we are on track and we have a highly talented team already in place,” he said. Flights from London ...