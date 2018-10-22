Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker
Qatar Airways—which will begin double-daily Doha-New York JFK Airbus A350-1000 service Oct. 28—is looking into investment opportunities in the US, according to Group CEO Akbar Al Baker. The Doha-based airline is the launch customer for the type. Qatar’s A350-1000 has a 327-seat configuration with two cabins: 46 Qsuite business- and 281 economy-class seats. Al Baker called the American market “pivotal for Qatar Airways” and said the airline will “be ...
