Philippine low-cost carrier (LCC) Cebu Pacific is withdrawing almost all of its Middle East flights because of rising competition on these routes, the carrier said. By early July, Cebu will suspend services from Manila, Philippines, to Doha, Qatar; Kuwait City; and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This follows the decision by Philippine Airlines (PAL) to suspend its Manila-Abu Dhabi route in July, which was announced last week. “Of late, other carriers have aggressively added more flights [on ...