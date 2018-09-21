Australia’s Qantas and Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways have reached a deal to codeshare on selected routes, which will boost Cathay’s domestic Australian access and add new Asian destinations to the Qantas network. The codeshare agreement represents a significant improvement in the links between the two carriers. Although they are both oneworld members, they have had something of an arms-length relationship that only includes interline agreements. As well as ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Cathay Pacific, Qantas codeshare to boost networks " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.