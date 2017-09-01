Cathay Pacific will launch three new nonstop routes to Europe from Hong Kong starting with its summer 2018 schedule.

The new routes include: 4X-weekly Hong Kong-Brussels flights, 4X-weekly Hong Kong-Dublin flights and 3X-weekly Hong Kong-Copenhagen flights. The new routes will be operated with Airbus A350-900s. Cathay has 18 A350-900s in operation with four more expected to be delivered by the end of the year.

Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg said, “We listened to our customers’ demands for more options and greater flexibility and have responded by building direct air links with these great cities.“

In addition to the 22 A350-900s that will be in its fleet by the end of the year, Cathay has 26 of the larger variant A350-1000s scheduled to join its fleet starting in 2018.

