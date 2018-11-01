Cape Town International Airport will realign its primary runway and upgrade terminal facilities as international traffic continues to grow at South Africa’s second-largest airport. “There are a multitude of projects, but the major one is a new runway, which includes a realignment by 11 [degrees] to have a better flight path,” airport assistant GM Gavin Scott told ATW. “But the main reason is to get the runway farther away from the terminal. This would allow more ...
