California Pacific Airlines (CPA)—the Kennesaw, Georgia-based Part 121 operator and formerly known as Aerodynamics Inc. (ADI)—plans to launch nonstop service in several Western US markets from a base at McClellan–Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, California, starting Nov. 1.

Initial routes will connect Carlsbad—which is in San Diego County and about an hour north of San Diego International Airport near the California coast—with Mineta San Jose International and Reno-Tahoe International, the carrier said. Plans call for it to add Las Vegas flights in mid-November. The San Jose service will run 5X-weekly, while the Reno flights will be offered 4X-weekly. Plans call for Las Vegas to start with 3X-weekly frequencies.

“Our initial set of cities will address the needs of both business and leisure travelers from nearby McClellan-Palomar Airport,” CPA chairman Ted Vallas said. “Passengers can spend less time fretting the drive to and from the airport, and spend more time enjoying their destination.”

CPA will operate 50-seat Embraer ERJ-145s on the routes. The carrier plans to have a pilot base at Carlsbad, offering “primarily” same-day returns for its crews, it said. CPA also plans to hire mechanics and ground-service agents, and recently opened its own reservations center to support its expanding operation.

News of new scheduled flights at Carlsbad come nearly a year after Cal Jet, a regional operation flow by Portland, Maine-based Elite Airways, started flights between Carlsbad and Las Vegas. The service ended abruptly in April because of what the operator said was a shortage of pilots and aircraft. Cal Jet said planned to resume service and add at least four other destinations.

Prior to Cal Jet, the airport’s last scheduled service was from Chicago-based United Airlines partner, Utah-based SkyWest in 2015, using Embraer EMB-120s. The airport had 78,000 enplanements in 2000, but saw that fall to 25,000 in 2015. An early 2018 airport master plan update projects three airlines offering scheduled service and annual enplanements topping 250,000 by 2025.

Meanwhile, ADI’s branding change to CPA affects its existing operations, which includes Essential Air Service flying in both Pierre and Watertown, South Dakota as well as Denver.

