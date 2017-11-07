Brussels Airlines A330
Lufthansa Group subsidiary Brussels Airlines will operate long-haul flights for LCC Eurowings from Düsseldorf, Germany, starting in summer 2018, Eurowings MD-operations Michael Knitter confirmed to ATW. “We need their expertise for further growth,” he said. According to Knitter, Brussels Airlines will transfer one Airbus A330 from its Belgian hub in Brussels to Düsseldorf. The carrier will also add two former Lufthansa A340-300s to its fleet to operate long-haul ...
