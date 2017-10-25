Lufthansa Group LCC subsidiary Eurowings CEO Thorsten Dirks has said Star Alliance member Brussels Airlines could operate long-haul flights for Eurowings from Düsseldorf, Germany.

“This could include flights to the US. However, we will not change Brussels Airlines’ business portfolio. For example, they are an expert on routes to Africa, but we want to use their competence and air operator’s certificate,” Dirks told ATW in Vienna.

In December 2016, the Lufthansa Group took over 100% of SN Airholding, the parent company of Brussels Airlines, in a deal to fully integrate the Belgian carrier into Lufthansa’s Eurowings Group in 2018.

Dirks said the Eurowings long-haul fleet comprises six Airbus A330-200s. A seventh A330 will arrive in December, which was actually planned as a spare aircraft, but will now be used for scheduled services immediately. All these aircraft are part of a wet-lease contract with SunExpress, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines.

Eurowings expects to take over two former Lufthansa A340-300s to speed up its long-haul network expansion.

Eurowings is also leasing a Boeing 767-300ER from Swiss company PrivatAir to cover the increased demand after airberlin canceled all its long-haul routes following insolvency in August.

