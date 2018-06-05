The British government has given its long-awaited backing to the expansion of London’s Heathrow Airport in a major milestone toward the construction of a third runway. Ministers gave the green light to Heathrow’s £14-£17 billion ($19-$23 billion) north-west runway plan on June 5, five years since the formation of the Airports Commission—the independent body established to look at British airport capacity. But while the news has been met by widespread support ...
