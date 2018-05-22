UK carrier British Airways (BA) has confirmed that it is leasing out some of the summer 2018 London Gatwick slots that it acquired from defunct UK leisure carrier Monarch Airlines, because it was unable to use them all.

BA parent company International Airlines Group (IAG) announced that it was acquiring Monarch Airline’s London Gatwick slot portfolio in November 2017, primarily for use by BA.

A BA spokesman said the extra slots have enabled the airline to operate its biggest schedule from Gatwick in more than a decade, but not all the slots could be used. Under the ‘use it or lose it’ rule, slots must be operated, or they will be returned to the slot administrators for reallocation.

“Given the very tight timescales involved it has not been possible to use all of the new slots in the first summer season. While we assess our future growth plans to make maximum use of the additional slots for the years ahead, we have leased out a small number of them, which is a very common industry practice at busy airports,” he said.

The spokesman declined to give any specifics about how many slots have been leased and to whom. “I can’t add anything further, as the terms of the slot leases are confidential,” he said.

He added that the slots will be used to support BA’s “medium- to long-term growth plans.”

The slots were sold to BA after a legal case between Monarch administrators KPMG and slot pool oversight body Airport Coordination (ACL). Initially the UK high court ruled that Monarch had no claim to its summer 2018 slots, although this decision was overturned on Nov. 22 by the UK Court of Appeal.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com