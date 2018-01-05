British Airways A380
British Airways (BA) will substantially increase operations at London Gatwick Airport as it fights off the growing incursions of competitors such as LCC Norwegian. The Scandinavian carrier has a major operation at London Gatwick, in both short- and long-haul markets, with its rapidly growing Boeing 787 fleet venturing to several North American destinations and new ones such as Buenos Aires in Argentina scheduled to come on-line shortly. In November 2017, BA acquired a large portfolio ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"British Airways expands Gatwick services" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.