British Airways’ (BA) regional airline, BA CityFlyer, is to base four more Embraer E190s at London City Airport in 2019, adding 20% more capacity from the downtown London airport.

BA will use the aircraft to add a number of new routes and extra flights. These include a year-round service to Rome, which will launch Nov. 11, as well as a fifth daily Zurich frequency on week days.

“We added 13% more capacity in 2018 and will add nearly 20% in 2019. The new route to Rome will increase the number of British Airways’ destinations from London City Airport to 33,” BA general manager commercial and customer Luke Hayhoe said.

The four additional E190s will take BA CityFlyer to a total fleet of 26 aircraft, creating additional jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers, as well as a number of indirect roles.

“BA CityFlyer is London City Airport’s largest airline partner and this investment in four additional E-Jets demonstrates absolute commitment to its base at London’s most central airport, and continued growth as we enter 2019,” London City Airport CCO Richard Hill said.

