Malaysia’s Malindo Air has operated the first revenue flights with a re-engined Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The airline, which took delivery of the first CFM International LEAP-1B-powered 737 MAX 8 last week, on May 22 operated the aircraft on a revenue flight from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore and then on a return flight from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur.

According to the flight tracking website Flighttrader24, the flights operated as Malindo flight 803 and flight 804, respectively. The Kuala Lumpur-Singapore flight took 47 min. while the return flight took 43 min.

Norwegian is expected to be the next airline to put the 737 MAX 8 into service. Southwest Airlines, which placed the launch order for the 737 MAX, is expected to receive its first 737 MAX 8 July 1 and place it into service Oct. 1.

