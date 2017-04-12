Airberlin has delayed the planned expansion of US connections because of continued ground handling problems at Berlin-Tegel Airport.

According to airberlin, it will postpone the launch of 2X-weekly Berlin-San Francisco services from May 1 to May 29. A third weekly frequency will be added in June. Additionally, airberlin’s 4X-weekly Berlin-Los Angeles services will be moved from May 2 to May 16.

AeroGround, a wholly owned subsidiary of Munich Airport, has been responsible for ground handling services at Berlin Tegel since March 26, the beginning of the summer schedule.

Airberlin CEO Thomas Winkelmann said the route delay will allow AeroGround “extra time to improve their performance so that we can again offer a good and stable product to our passengers and especially to our transfer passengers.”

Affected passengers from Berlin will be rebooked on other airberlin flights via Düsseldorf.

Airberlin’s new long-haul route from Düsseldorf to Orlando, Florida, will start as planned on May 6.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at