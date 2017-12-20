The Berlin Brandenburg International Airport (BER) supervisory board has set October 2020 as the new opening date for the much-delayed airport project.

Construction began in 2006 on Berlin’s new airport, which was originally scheduled to open in October 2011. The opening has been postponed six times because of planning and construction problems, especially concerning fire protection installations.

The supervisory board will be advised at its March 2018 meeting about the need for additional financing to meet the 2020 target date.

BER CEO Engelbert Lütke Daldrup said, “The supervisory board meeting marks the start of the final phase of the terminal’s completion, and thus the start of BER. The schedule is authoritative and reliable. This allows us to achieve both security and orientation.”

