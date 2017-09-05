Construction work of the much-delayed Berlin Brandenburg International Airport (BER) is expected to be completed by the end of August 2018. However, intensive testing procedures will be necessary before BER can become fully operational to all airlines. No official opening date has been announced. Construction work on Berlin’s new airport began in 2006. BER, which was originally scheduled to open in October 2011, has been delayed several times because of planning and construction ...
