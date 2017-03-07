The new Berlin Brandenburg International Airport (BER) has appointed Engelbert Lütke Daldrup as its new CEO, replacing Karsten Mühlenfeld, effective immediately. Daldrup was formerly a member of the Berlin state senate. This is the second CEO position change in two years and the fourth CEO change since construction work began in 2006.

Latest estimates project the much-delayed airport could open in 2018.

Construction work on Berlin’s new airport began in 2006. BER, which was originally scheduled to open in October 2011, has been delayed several times because of planning and construction problems, especially concerning fire protection installations.

In December 2016, BER announced it had completed 80% of the milestones in planning and construction of the airport terminal; however, it did not commit to an opening date. Berlin’s acting mayor and BER supervisory board chairman Michael Müller said in December he expected the airport would open in 2018.

Airlines that operate to and from Berlin have warned that another CEO change could delay the opening of the airport again.

Previous BER project head Jörg Marks, who had to leave under Mühlenfeld’s leadership, has returned to his same position, replacing Christoph Bretschneider.

ATW understands Mühlenfeld had lost trust within the supervisory board.

Müller will leave his position as BER supervisory board chairman based on compliance rules.

At the end of last year, total construction costs for the new airport had reached €6.5 billion ($7 billion).

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at