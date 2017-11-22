Berlin Brandenburg International Airport’s (BER) supervisory board will discuss a new startup date for the airport’s much-delayed opening at an extraordinary meeting Dec. 15.

Secretary of State Rainer Bretschneider, chairman of the supervisory board, said the primary goal “remains the fastest and smoothest possible commissioning of BER.”

Construction began in 2006 on Berlin’s new airport, which was originally scheduled to open in October 2011. The opening has been postponed six times because of planning and construction problems, especially concerning fire protection installations.

On Sept. 5, ATW reported that construction work was expected to be completed by the end of August 2018. However, intensive testing procedures will be necessary before BER can become fully operational to all airlines. ATW understands that an opening before the late summer of 2019 remains unlikely.

In terms of business, despite the insolvency of airberlin, it is expected that passenger numbers for both existing Berlin airports (Tegel and Schönefeld) will easily rise above 34 million, which will increase revenue in both aviation and non-aviation sectors. However, the airports have seen expenses of more than €10 million ($11.7 million) for maintenance and refurbishment at Berlin Tegel and for personnel and repairs at the two airports.

The supervisory board agreed in principle on the master plan BER 2040 as a strategic model. Specifically, the construction of the new T1-E terminal is pending, for which planning permission will be requested later this year. Other upcoming projects include the extension of Pier Nord, the expansion of aircraft operation services and operational optimization at Schönefeld airport.

BER CEO Engelbert Lütke Daldrup said, “The high quality of the master plan 2040 has also been confirmed by experts at Zurich Airport, who have been directing the development of their airport for years with a strategic master plan.”

He said the master plan will also give the airlines, regional economy and all other partners and service providers a clear direction for the development of the airport location, which has been missing so far.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at