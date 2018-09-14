The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) announced Beijing’s new airport will be called Beijing Daxing International Airport, confirming it will open Sept. 30, 2019.

The name comes from the locality where the airport is being built: Daxing, a district in southern Beijing. Code letters for the new airport have not been announced.

Daxing International will open with an initial capacity of 45 million passengers a year, compared to the designed capacity of 85 million a year at Beijing Capital International Airport, which actually handled 95.8 million in 2017.

When Phase 1 is complete in 2025, the airport should be able to handle 70 million passengers, 2 million tons of freight and 620,000 takeoffs and landings a year.

SkyTeam members China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines will be main anchor operators at the facility.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com