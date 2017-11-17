HNA Group subsidiary Capital Airlines launched Qingdao-London services Nov. 17, as part of its international expansion plan. The new twice-weekly service uses an Airbus A330.

In recent years, Capital Airlines has accelerated the pace of its international expansion as demand grows for outbound travel.

Beijing-based Capital Airlines was established in 2010 as a joint venture between HNA Group and the Beijing municipal government. The carrier operates 72 aircraft, comprising seven A330s, 20 A319s, 34 A320s and 11 A321s.

In addition to the new Qingdao-London service, this year Capital Airlines opened four intercontinental routes: Beijing-Lisbon; Beijing-Qingdao-Sydney; Qingdao-Moscow and Hangzhou-Saipan.

The airline also plans to open more than 30 international services from Beijing’s new airport, which is scheduled to open in 2019.