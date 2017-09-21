Russian startup Azimuth Airline, which began operations Sept. 21 with Rostov-on-Don to Moscow Vnukovo service, operated its first flight with a 100% seat load factor, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Co. (SCAC) said.

The carrier operates a fleet of Sukhoi Superjet 100s (SSJ100s); the first 100-seat aircraft was delivered in July.

In the 2017-2018 period, Azimuth plans to take delivery of eight of the type from Russia’s State Transport Leasing Co. (STLC). According to SCAC, the airline will get 100- and 103-seat aircraft. The 100-seater could be changed into a two-class 93-seater, SCAC said.

The airline has launched operations from the old airport in Rostov-on-Don and plans to move to the new Platov Airport, which is scheduled to open in December.

