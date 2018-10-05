Bogota-based Avianca, which plans to launch 5X-weekly service to Munich in November, is targeting more destinations in Europe.

In addition to the flights to Munich, the airline has evaluated services to Frankfurt, Paris, Rome and Zurich, Avianca CEO Hernan Rincon told ATW. “Because we realized we have to do more in Europe,” he said.

The decision to choose Munich also was helped by the fact that Germany’s Lufthansa is one of Avianca’s Star Alliance partners. “But this was not the main reason alone to launch Munich services,” Rincon said. Avianca will be the first Latin American airline to serve Munich.

Services to Eastern European destinations are unlikely because they are beyond the maximum range for nonstop Boeing 787 flights.

Avianca currently operates from Bogota to Barcelona, London Heathrow and Madrid, all with 787s.

Strengthening the airline’s hubs and optimizing the route network in strategic markets has been a high priority for Rincon.

Avianca Group operates more than 180 aircraft with an average age of 6.8 years. It serves 180 destinations in 26 countries and has 750 daily departures.

