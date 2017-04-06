Avianca Brasil will begin its first intercontinental service from São Paulo Guarulhos (GRU) to Miami, Florida on June 23, followed by daily GRU-Santiago de Chile flights in July.

Miami will be the first US destination and the second outside of Brazil, in addition to Bogota, Colombia. Avianca Brasil has operated freighter service to Miami since 2015.

The new routes will be operated with Avianca Brasil’s first widebody aircraft, the Airbus A330-200. The Star Alliance member said in an April 4 statement it has taken delivery of its first A330 configured with 32 business-class and 206 economy-class seats. A second aircraft is expected to be delivered shortly.

The São Paulo-based carrier currently serves 22 destinations in Brazil and Bogota, Colombia with 230 daily flights, carrying 9.4 million passengers in 2016. It operates a fleet of 46 Airbus aircraft.

Avianca Brasil president Frederico Pedreira told ATW recently in Rio de Janeiro it has “grown by 15% in 2016, and we will continue to grow in 2017, but likely less than this year,” he said, adding he does not have high hopes for 2017. The growth rate could be 7%-8%.

Miami airport currently serves an average of 71 weekly nonstop passenger flights to eight cities in Brazil. Avianca Brasil will be the airport’s third airline serving Brazil.

