Austria’s Constitutional Court has dismissed citizen complaints against Vienna Airport’s third runway and has referred further action to the Administrative Court.

In March 2018, the Federal Administrative Court gave the go-ahead for runway construction.

For Vienna airport, the complaint rejection is a partial success in the 11-year ongoing approval process. The airport has been considering a third runway since early 1999.

Vienna airport is Austrian Airlines’ main hub, a Star Alliance member and part of Lufthansa Group’s multi-hub strategy, which includes Zurich Airport (Switzerland), as well as Frankfurt and Munich (Germany).

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at