Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines plans to add 4X-weekly Vienna-Shiraz (Iran) services from July 2. The flight will be operated with Airbus A320 aircraft and do an interim stopover in Isfahan.

In addition to existing services of up to 14 weekly flights from Vienna to Teheran Imam Khomeini International Airport, the Star Alliance member is expanding its portfolio of destinations in Iran to three cities.

“No other airline in Western Europe offers 18 weekly flights to Iran. Here we are number one,” CCO Andreas Otto said in a statement.

The Star Alliance member operates single-aisle A320 family aircraft to all three destinations in Iran compared to other European carriers, which mainly use widebodies on Teheran routes.

“For 10 years we have had a codeshare agreement in place with Iran Air. This will also be implemented to Shiraz,” Austrian spokesperson Peter Thier told ATW.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at