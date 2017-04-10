Austrian Airlines launched 6X-weekly summer season Vienna-Los Angeles LAX services April 10, its sixth North American destination and first route to the US west coast.

Austrian operates a Boeing 777-200ER on the flight, which at 9,900km sector is also its longest.

“We are already very firmly established with respect to the eastern part of the USA, operating flights to Chicago, Miami, Washington [Dulles] and two airports in New York [JFK and Newark],” CFO Heinz Lachinger told ATW onboard the first flight.

The Star Alliance carrier expect about two-thirds of LAX passengers will transfer at its Vienna hub.

“We see a strong demand in terms of point-to-point traffic between Vienna and Los Angeles as well,” CEO Kay Kratky told ATW recently.

