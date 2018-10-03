Star Alliance members Austrian Airlines and Air Canada will expand their transatlantic joint venture from April 29, 2019.

Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines will launch new daily Vienna-Montreal Boeing 767-300ER services from April 29, which will operate 5X-weekly in the winter season.

Air Canada will take over existing Austrian Airlines Toronto-Vienna Boeing 787-9 services. These flights will operate daily in the summer and 5X-weekly during the winter season.

Both carriers codeshare on these routes.

“We succeeded in attracting a strong partner to Vienna. In this way, we will feature an additional destination in our Canadian offering and strengthen our continental transfer traffic at the same time,” Austrian CCO Andreas Otto said.

In July 2017, Austrian Airlines altered its long-haul network to eliminate loss-making routes from Vienna to Hong Kong, Havana (Cuba) and Colombo (Sri Lanka).

Austrian is targeting the business and transfer passenger market in Eastern Europe, in which LOT Polish Airlines is also adding capacity and new routes.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at