The owners of an international hotel chain have revealed their visions for a new terminal to serve a future expanded London Heathrow Airport. The Arora Group is proposing to build what it calls a Western Hub terminal at the western end of the airport, which would provide capacity for up to 50 million additional passengers annually. The Arora initiative would see a new main terminal building located behind the existing Terminal 5 and two satellite buildings with aircraft stands. The ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Arora Group unveils Heathrow expansion proposal" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.