New Argentine startup Flybondi plans to grow its fleet to around 30 aircraft by the end of 2021 as the ultra-LCC prepares for its first commercial flight. Flybondi will start scheduled services Jan. 26 with a Cordoba-Iguacu route. Cordoba, Argentina’s second largest city, is Flybondi’s first base but operations will be heavily focused on Buenos Aires’ El Palomar Airport, which is being developed for civil use. The airline—backed by Cartesian Capital Group, Yamasa ...
