Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) Group plans to boost international, domestic and air cargo frequencies in its 2018 fiscal year, in “response to increased air travel demand on a global scale,” the company said.

ANA also plans to rapidly deploy its incoming fleet of new Boeing 787 and Airbus A320neo family aircraft. ANA’s 2018 fiscal year begins April 1.

ANA said it will continue to pursue its dual hub model in Tokyo in 2018 “to capitalize on the characteristics of Haneda and Narita airports, capturing not only outbound travel demand from Japan but also inbound demand from overseas and connecting travel between North America and Asia.”

As of Dec. 30, 2017, ANA had taken delivery of three of 11 new A320neos and two of 22 new A321neos (for which ANA was the launch customer). Three A380s are also scheduled for delivery beginning 2019, which ANA is planning to introduce on its Hawaii routes. For Boeing aircraft, ANA has taken delivery of all 36 787-8s ordered and 27 of 44 new 787-9s. ANA has additional orders in for three 787-10s.

For international routes, ANA will add 19 additional round trip flights.

From March 25, flights between Tokyo Narita (NRT) and Chengdu, China (CTU) will increase from 3X-weekly to 7X-weekly, as will flights between Tokyo Haneda (HND) and Hong Kong (HKG), which will increase from 12X-weekly to 14X-weekly.

From June 1, ANA will boost its flights between Tokyo Haneda and Bangkok, Thailand from 14X-weekly to 21X-weekly, deploying 787-8s on the route.

From Aug. 15, ANA will expand its Tokyo Narita-Bangkok service from 7X-weekly to 14X-weekly, deploying 787-9s.

Domestically, ANA is planning to resume three leisure-destination routes, including 1X-daily service between Okayama (OKJ) and Sapporo (OKD) and 1X-daily flights between Fukuoka (FUK) and Ishigaki (ISG), both beginning March 25. From June 1 to Oct. 27, ANA will also resume 1X-daily service between Fukuoka and Miyako (MMY).

ANA said it plans to roll out its new A321neos domestically, bringing the total deployed to 11 by the end of FY 2018 in March 2019. Additionally, from April, onboard Wi-Fi will be free for all passengers.

In cargo service, ANA will introduce a new route between Kansai-Kitakyushu-Okinawa from June 4, with 5X-weekly flights. From Aug. 28, the cargo route between Tokyo Narita and Tianjin, China (TSN) will resume with 5X-weekly flights.

ATW recently named All Nippon Airways (ANA) as 2018 Airline of the Year.

